Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,804. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.