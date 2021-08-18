Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

AL stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.66.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

