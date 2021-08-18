AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

AJB stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 432 ($5.64). 231,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.18. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £13,910 ($18,173.50).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

