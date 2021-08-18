Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $446.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

