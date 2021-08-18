Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

