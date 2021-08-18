Alchemy Pay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $134.32 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $201.30 million and $134.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00308056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00146428 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.