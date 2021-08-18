Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $23.62 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.00858834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104073 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,303,777 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.