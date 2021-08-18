Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

NYSE BABA opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $173.15 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

