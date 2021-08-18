Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.
NYSE BABA opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $173.15 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
