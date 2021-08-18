Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock remained flat at $$41.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

