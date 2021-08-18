Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Alimentation Couche-Tard stock remained flat at $$41.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.