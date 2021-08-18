Alliance Global Partners Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $15.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

TLRY stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tilray by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

