Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) Shares Down 50%

Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL)’s share price was down 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80.

About Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States.

