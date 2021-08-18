Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

