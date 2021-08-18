AllSafe Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $285,887.18 and $634.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

