Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $200.25

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.25, but opened at $206.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $198.81, with a volume of 343 shares.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,329,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

