Alpha Finance Lab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.96 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $365.10 million and $64.96 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053463 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003246 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

