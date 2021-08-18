Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.33

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

APELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.