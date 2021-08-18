Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. 7,044,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

