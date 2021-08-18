Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €178.00 ($209.41). Amadeus FiRe shares last traded at €175.60 ($206.59), with a volume of 6,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.