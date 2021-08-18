Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,481.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

