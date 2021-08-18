Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN
opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,481.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
