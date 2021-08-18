AMEPAY (AME) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.02 million and $481,379.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.