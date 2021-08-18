AMEPAY (AME) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $481,379.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

