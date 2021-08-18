AMEPAY Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $532,043.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

