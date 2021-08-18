Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,476 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.