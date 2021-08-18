Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,157,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 89,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.