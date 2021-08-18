Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,535. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57.

