Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,101. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

