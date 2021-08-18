Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 19,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,985. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.