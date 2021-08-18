Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 9.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

