Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $24.42 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.54. 235,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.