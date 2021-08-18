Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.74. 427,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

