Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

EWC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 67,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

