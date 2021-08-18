American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Increased by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust comprises about 75.7% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Assets Inc. owned 11.47% of American Assets Trust worth $258,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 468,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 36,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,661. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

