American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.43. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,149,000.

