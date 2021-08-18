American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

AXP stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.