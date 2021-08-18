American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

