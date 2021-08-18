American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.34 million, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

