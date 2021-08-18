American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AMSC stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

