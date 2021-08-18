American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

