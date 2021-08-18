Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARREF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 107,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,948. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.55.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

