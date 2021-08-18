Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 13,558 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

