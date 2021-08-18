Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 83,884 Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 410,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

