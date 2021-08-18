Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

