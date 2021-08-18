Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $3,266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BGFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

