Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $100.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

