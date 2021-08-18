Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

