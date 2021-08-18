Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 211.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 425,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 117,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 275,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Azul by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.