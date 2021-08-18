Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $3,328,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $14,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE IHG opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Several analysts have commented on IHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.