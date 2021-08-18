Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.01. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

