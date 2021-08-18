Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.